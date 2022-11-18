Gay couples will be allowed to openly hold hands and kiss at Qatar World Cup

Gay couples will be able to openly hold hands, cuddle and kiss at the Qatar World Cup, despite public displays of affection being outlawed by the Arab state, it has been revealed.

Despite the new development, it’s feared that once the World Cup is over, LGBTQ+ people in the country who enjoy the temporary freedom will be punished anyway.

According to Mail Online, FIFA has held secret meetings with Qatar’s Interior Ministry and persuaded it to stop officers from its Preventive Security Department from arresting gay supporters at the World Cup.

Undercover spies from the ministry were reported to be set to mingle among fans and haul so-called offenders into custody.

Speaking through her office manager, a lesbian secretary told Mail Online: ‘The World Cup has given us the protection we need for maybe a month.

‘But you will find very few Qatari gay and lesbian people who will believe there will be no repercussions after the World Cup is over.

‘There may not be…