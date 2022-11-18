I won’t insult Tinubu to show I don’t support him

Former Governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose has said that he won’t be insulting presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, to show he’s not in support of his ambition.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television, Fayose noted that despite the political differences some northern governors or politicians have with President Muhammadu Buhari, they don’t resort to abuses.

He described Tinubu as a Yoruba leader, while also adding that he respects Atiku Abubakar of the PDP the same way as the APC chieftain.

Fayose said;