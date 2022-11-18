Instagram sheds a tear for Twitter as “RIP Twitter” trends amid mass resignations

Many Twitter users are saying their goodbyes to the platform, including Instagram, as “RIP Twitter” trends.

Due to the massive layoffs and other Twitter employees opting to resign rather than face the new working conditions, many fear Twitter is dying.

“Twitter is shutting down” and “RIP Twitter” are trending following reports the platform is running a skeletal crew after many employees quit.

Many fear this signifies the beginning of the end for the platform and they are already saying their goodbyes to friends they made on Twitter.

Even Instagram’s official Twitter account tweeted about the shut down.

“TBH we love Twitter,” Instagram wrote alongside a crying face emoji.

Another Twitter user wrote: “It should’ve been Facebook.”

See more tweets below.