Police rescue 17-year-old girl allegedly starved, brutalised and locked up by her aunt in Plateau

The Plateau State Police Command has rescued a 17-year-old malnourished girl, allegedly locked up in a goat pen by her aunt, for over one week in Rikkos, Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

A neighbour alerted the National Human Rights Commission in Jos after which the police were invited, leading to her rescue.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the aunt was fond of maltreating and starving the girl, an orphan.

Coordinator of the National Human Rights Commission in Plateau, Mrs Grace Pam, confirmed the girl’s rescue in a statement on Friday, November 18, 2022.