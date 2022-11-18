The idea I won’t be able to remember my wife, my kids, is my biggest fear – Chris Hemsworth shares health revelation

Chris Hemsworth has revealed he has a high risk of developing Alzheimer’s.

The actor shared his sadness on Thursday, Nov. 17, after he made a heartbreaking discovery about his health on his new Disney+ show Limitless.

The Thor star confided in George Stephanopoulos during an appearance on Good Morning America, revealing he has a higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s Disease than the general population after undergoing extensive bloodwork during an episode in the series.

In a clip shared on GMA from the National Geographic show, which sees Chris put his physical and mental strength to the ultimate test, the actor was told by longevity specialist Dr. Peter Attia that he has two copies of APOE4.

APOE4 is the strongest risk factor gene for Alzheimer’s disease, meaning Chris’ risk of Alzheimer’s is “eight to ten times higher” than most people, according to Dr. Attia.

“We’ve got every blood test one can get and you have two copies of APOE4, a set from your mom…