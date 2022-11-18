Video shows Super Eagles assistant coach Finidi George lobbying for Pepe’s jersey with Moses Simon after Nigeria’s 4-0 defeat to Portugal 

A mild drama was captured after the Super Eagles of Nigeria were thrashed 4-0 by Portugal in a friendly match on Thursday night, November 17.

After the final whistle of the game, Super Eagles assistant coach, Finidi George got into an argument with winger Moses Simon over Portugal defender, Pepe’s jersey.

In the video, the Nigerian football legend was clearly not pleased that Simon beat him to the post-game ritual, which involves players exchanging their jerseys as a sign of fair play.

Watch the video below…