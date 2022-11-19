Buhari approves salary increment for judicial officers

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved an upward review of the salary and welfare scheme for Nigerian judicial officers.

Buhari disclosed this on Friday, November 18, at the inauguration of Dr Nabo Graham Douglas Campus of the Nigerian Law School in Port Harcourt built by the Governor Nyesom Wike administration.

The President who was represented at the occasion by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, said enhanced welfare scheme for judicial workers and many other initiatives are targeted at significantly strengthening the capacity and independence of the judiciary which remains a pillar of strength and stability for our democracy.

He said;