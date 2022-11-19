Final-year student allegedly commits suicide over failed relationship

A final-year student of Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra, has reportedly committed suicide.

According to Daily Trust, the deceased allegedly took his life on Friday, November 18, because his girlfriend jilted him. According to a source, the young man whose identity is yet to be revealed, allegedly took sniper after his lover told him to look for another girl.

It was gathered that the disheartened man was doing his Industrial Attachment (IT), when he was jilted by his lover.

A student of the institution, Iyke Orji, described the deceased as someone who was “full of energy and life”.

“He was in his IT days, a student of Public Administration. He decided to stay in Oko for his one year industrial training, (but) instead of focusing on his training, he decided to search for true love,” Orji said.

The school authorities are yet to comment on this development. When contacted by LIB, the spokesperson of the state police…