Gunmen kidnap former Enugu LG chairman’s in-law, two others; attack filling station and shoot manager

Gunmen have kidnapped an in-law to the immediate past chairman of Enugu East Local Government Area, Chief Alex Ugwu.

The victim identified as Pepe, was kidnapped at the Onugwu Market Square, Ibeagwa in the Enugu East LGA on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

He was said to have been tailed to the market where he was blocked and whisked away by the gunmen.

Another shop owner at the market square was also abducted alongside a Keke rider who they caught making a video of the incident.

As they made good their escape they stopped over on the Ugwogo/Opi express road and robbed a fuel station, shooting the manager in the process.

The former Chairman, Chief Alex Ugwu confirmed the incident to the Nigerian Tribune on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Ibeagwa Traditional ruler His Royal Majesty, Igwe Emmanuel Ugwu condemned the act and disruption of the peace in the community.