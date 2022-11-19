I don’t read social media anymore. They abuse the hell out of me and increase my blood pressure

APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said that he doesn’t use social media anymore because users “abuse the hell” of out him.

Tinubu said his children and workers send posts about him on social media once in a while and when he’s had enough, he tells them to stop.

In his words;

”I don’t read social media anymore, they abuse hell out of me. If I read it, I get high blood pressure, I get angry. I don’t read it. If I want to hear anything, my children or any of my workers will tell me this one said this. If I am tired I say please forget it.”

Watch the video of Tinubu speaking below…