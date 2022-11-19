I wanted Pepe’s jersey for my son – Finidi George

Super Eagles assistant coach Finidi George has explained why he got into an argument with Super Eagles player, Victor Moses on who should take the jersey of Portuguese football star, Pepe, after a friendly earlier this week.
Commenting on the controversy that trailed the incident, the former Super Eagles winger disclosed that the jersey was meant for his son who is a fan of Real Madrid.
He said;
“My son asked me two weeks ago if it’s possible to get the shirt of Ronaldo or Pepe because he’s a very big fan of Real Madrid when they were at the club and I told him I will try.
“Getting to the field, we knew Ronaldo wasn’t going to start because he was sick. So I told Pepe in the tunnel, please after the game, I would like to have the shirt for my son.
“So, he told me that was fine. After the game, I saw he was changing his shirt with one of the players and I went to remind him of what we said in the tunnel before the game started.
“He said he was going…
Source: Linda Ikeji