Nigerian woman reports being gang-raped by fellow Nigerians seeking asylum in Cyprus

A Nigerian woman has reported she was allegedly gang raped at Pournara reception centre for asylum seekers in Kokkinotrimithia, Cyprus.

The alleged sexual assault took place a few minutes after midnight on Tuesday, Nov. 15, by five men also from Nigeria, police insiders said.

The young woman had recently received a release document from the centre since the examination of her documents is at an advanced stage.

The competent services are looking for a place for her to stay since she can no longer continue living in Pournara.

Investigations are ongoing, with the five men who allegedly committed the crime being questioned.

It is not the first time that an asylum seeker in overcrowded Pournara reports being raped.

Police told Knews on Thursday, Nov. 17, that no suspects have been identified in the case, adding that both Kokkinotrimithia police station and CID Nicosia were investigating the allegations.

A doctor has reportedly examined the accuser while police…