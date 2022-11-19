North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un pictured with his daughter for the first time at a missile launch

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has been seen holding hands with his daughter as they were pictured for the first time in public at the launching of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

This is kind of big news in the region because his children are not allowed to be mentioned in the media and he’s never shown up to a public function with any of them before. Nobody even knows how many children he has.

Kim’s daughter is rumoured to be called Ju Ae and could be around 12- or 13-years-old.

Michael Madden, an expert on the North Korean elite, is sure that the pictured girl is Kim’s daughter and that the leader was making a statement with the image.

“The nuclear weapons programme and Kim Jong-un’s accomplishments around them is a family legacy for whomever his successor is,” he said.

“So, what we are seeing, is Kim telecasting that fourth-generation hereditary succession is highly likely to happen. This is intended to communicate it to the wider North Korean elite…