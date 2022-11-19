Officers filmed manhandling a Lady in a police station in Abuja queried

The spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi has said that the officers filmed manhandling a lady inside a police station in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja have been identified and queried.

A Twitter user @Icaohi shared the worrisome video showing the officers pulling the woman on the floor as they forced her into a cell. One of the officers even went as far as stepping on her.

In an update given today November 19, Adejobi said investigations showed the woman assaulted one of the officers, hence the manhandling. He said the action of the officers was unprofessional, hence they have been queried. He said the lady in question simply identified as Gift has written an apology to the officers.

