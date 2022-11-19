Police arrest man for brutal murder of his girlfriend

Police officers in Kenya have arrested one Thomas Muthee Ng’ang’a suspected to be behind the brutal murder of his lover, Naneu Muthoni.

31-year-old Muthoni was found dead in the suspect’s house at Onyoka Estate, Lang’ata, a few meters from her family home, on Monday, November 14, 2022.

She had been missing for two days before her lifeless body was found sprawled on a sofa, with a deep cut on the forehead and blood oozing from her nose.

According to reports, Naneu’s post-mortem revealed she had been beaten with a blunt object and a sharp object penetrated her skull then into her brain. Her body also had multiple injuries, showing evidence of assault.

Her parents told the media that they were uncomfortable with the relationship between Naneu and Thomas after they learned he constantly beat her. They had attempted to dissuade her from getting back together with Thomas, but the pair continued their troubled relationship

Directorate of Criminal…