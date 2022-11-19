‘We have initiated appropriate steps’- Manchester United respond to Cristiano Ronaldo’s bombshell interview discrediting the club and manager Ten Haag

Manchester United have responded to Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

The final excerpt of the interview between Ronaldo and Morgan aired on TalkTV on Friday morning, November 18, in which Ronaldo said he felt “provoked” by manager Erik ten Hag after he refused to come on last month against Tottenham and left Old Trafford before the full-time whistle.

Ronaldo also said he believes Ten Hag “does not respect” him in the way he “deserves”.

Details of the interview first emerged when The Sun published quotes on Sunday evening, after which United said they would consider their response “after the full facts have been established”.

The complete interview was aired in two parts on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and the club has issued a short statement addressing it.

“Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview,” the club said on Friday.