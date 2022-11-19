We’ll print 187 million ballot papers for presidential poll – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission has stated that it will print a total of 187million ballot papers.

According to the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, preliminary registered voters in Nigeria now stand at 93.5 million, noting that 9,518,188 new voters were added to the existing register of 84,004,084 voters.

Okoye on Friday November 17, said 93.5 million ballot papers will be used on the 25 February 2022 for the presidential election and the remaining 93.5million ballot papers will be for run off of the presidential election in a case where there is no clear winner. The same, he said, would be applicable to states.

According to him, the Commission decided to print 187 million ballot papers for the presidential elections, as it will be difficult to engage printers at a short notice and also the issue of logistics.

Okoye said, “As of today, 18 political parties will participate in the 2023 general…