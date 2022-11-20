Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother backs explicit criticism of Man United boss Ten Hag as she applauds post telling to him f**k off

Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother, Dolores Aveiro has publicly shown her support for her son, by applauding an open letter written by a Portuguese journalist, calling Erik ten Hag a “miserable footnote in history” and telling him to “f*** off”.

Recall that Ronaldo had in an explosive interview with Piers Morgan days ago, said he doesn’t respect Ten Hag. He also criticized the owners of Manchester United, as well as Ralf Rangnick and former teammates Wayne Rooney, and Gary Neville.

Amid reports that Manchester United are preparing to sack Ronaldo for a breach of contract, Dolores has reacted to the interview for the first time.

She took to her Instastory to share an open letter from journalist Luis Osorio, which slammed Ten Hag. She also attached a clapping emoji.

Osorio had written;

“As far as the Dutchman who has managed you in these last few months goes, I just want to laugh. How can you compare what you are to a miserable footnote in football history!”

The…