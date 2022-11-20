Elon Musk restores Donald Trump’s Twitter account

Former US President Donald Trump’s Twitter account has been reinstated on the platform.

The account, which Twitter banned following the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, was restored after Twitter CEO and new owner Elon Musk posted a poll on Twitter on Friday night, November 18 asking the platform’s users if Trump should be reinstated.

“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated,” Musk tweeted Saturday night. “Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Latin for “the voice of the people is the voice of God.”

The final poll results on Saturday night showed 51.8% in favor and 48.2% opposed. The poll included 15 million votes.

The much-anticipated decision from Musk sets the stage for the former president’s return to the social media platform where he was previously its most influential, and most controversial user.

With almost 90 million followers, Trump’s tweets moved the markets, and set the news cycle.

Trump lost all followers after his account was taken down but…