Housekeeper allegedly beaten by her boss in Delta for ‘mistakenly breaking a frame’ (video)

A woman identified as Mrs Blessing Enuewegu, was allegedly beaten to pulp by her employer in Delta state because she mistakenly broke a frame’
Human right activist, comrade Israel Joe, who confirmed the incident in a Facebook post on Sunday, November 20, 2022, said the victim works as a housekeeper for the 52-year-old wealthy man in Ekpan, in Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.
“A woman Mrs. Blessing enuewegu who is a househelper to a 52 years old wealthy man in Jocceco drive Ekpan, Delta State was yesterday beaten mercilessly by her rich boss because she mistakenly broke a frame in the sitting room,” the post read.
“The case has been reported to the Ekpan Divisional Headquarters of the Nigeria Police, Delta State Command and we urge the DPO CSP Bulus Rimamchirika Musa who is already on the issue to champion this course of justice by arresting and charging him accordingly.
“I spoke the woman a while ago and she is recuperating and I also spoke to the DPO…
Source: Linda Ikeji