Soldiers and civilians reportedly killed by ISWAP terrorists

Soldiers and civilians have reportedly been killed by ISWAP terrorists who attacked an army base and a town in Borno.

Eyewitnesses told AFP that the terrorists who drove trucks fitted with machine guns, stormed Malam Fatori town, in Abadam district, late Friday and early Saturday November 19.

A military officer said;

“ISWAP terrorists attacked Malam Fatori and caused huge destruction which we are working to quantify. “They attacked the military base and engaged troops in a fight while a second group went on a killing spree and arson in the town.”

The first attack, near the Niger border, came at dusk Friday, leading to a fierce battle with soldiers who repelled the assault, said resident Buji Garwa.

In a predawn attack on the base and the town on Saturday, the jihadists hurled explosives and killed residents, while others drowned in a river trying to flee.

Garwa who also revealed that a large part of the town had been set ablaze, said;