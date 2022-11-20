Soldiers and civilians reportedly killed by ISWAP terrorists

Soldiers and civilians have reportedly been killed by ISWAP terrorists who attacked an army base and a town in Borno. 

 

Eyewitnesses told AFP that the terrorists who drove trucks fitted with machine guns, stormed Malam Fatori town, in Abadam district, late Friday and early Saturday November 19.

 

A military officer said;

 

“ISWAP terrorists attacked Malam Fatori and caused huge destruction which we are working to quantify.

“They attacked the military base and engaged troops in a fight while a second group went on a killing spree and arson in the town.”

 

The first attack, near the Niger border, came at dusk Friday, leading to a fierce battle with soldiers who repelled the assault, said resident Buji Garwa.

 

In a predawn attack on the base and the town on Saturday, the jihadists hurled explosives and killed residents, while others drowned in a river trying to flee.

 

Garwa who also revealed that a large part of the town had been set ablaze, said; 

 

“It is…



Source: Linda Ikeji

