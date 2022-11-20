Two men arrested for defiling minors in Kebbi

Two men have been arrested by Kebbi police command for allegedly raping two minors in Danko/Wasagu and Augie Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

One of the suspects, Mr Christopher Pills, 30, of Bena town in Danko/Wasagu LGA of the state was arrested after father of his 9-year-old victim, Mr Lawrence Johnson, reported that Pills defiled his daughter.

The other suspect, Anas Dantalli, 19, of Nawada Illela Kwaido in Augie LGA was arrested after one Mr Rugga Aliyu of Mashekari Illela Kwaido, Augie LGA, reported at the Divisional Police Headquarters, Augie, that the suspect pursued his daughters while they were rearing goats and sheep in the bush, and raped one of them.

Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Ahmed Magaji-Kontagora said investigations are still ongoing and the suspects will be charged to court after its been concluded.