British comedian Joe Lycett shreds £10,000 in protest against David Beckhams Beckham’s controversial Qatar World Cup deal

British comedian, Joe Lycett shredded £10,000 of his own money in protest against David Beckham’s multimillion-pound World Cup promotion deal with Qatar.

The comedian, who is known for his high-profile stunts, had posted an ultimatum on social media last week, warning the former England star that along with the cash, Beckham’s “status as a gay icon will be shredded”.

Lycett directed the message to Beckham personally and had said he would donate the money to LGBTQ+ charities if the sports star ended the sponsorship deal ahead of the tournament.

The video issuing the ultimatum showed him with wads of cash, praising Beckham as a gay icon and joking that marrying a Spice Girl was “the gayest thing a human being can do”.

Going on to explain that Qatar was “voted as one of the worst places in the world to be gay”, he then appealed to Beckham to rethink his deal reportedly worth £10m with the Middle East country.

However, Beckham did not publicly acknowledge or…