Catholic Bishop warns Christians against voting for political parties that field same-faith tickets

Bishop of Kaduna Catholic Archdiocese, Most Reverend Mathew Ndagoso has warned Christians against voting for political parties that field same-faith tickets in 2023 elections.

Bishop Ndagoso who gave the warning at an event on Monday, November 21, said same-faith tickets do not promote equity, fairness and unity especially in a diverse country like Nigeria.

Channels Television reported that the cleric further stated that religion is an important factor to be considered in the nation’s socio-political charter, and political parties and presidential candidates must take this into consideration when making their choices for elections.

He said;