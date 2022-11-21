Footballer Karim Gazzetta dies at the age of 27 ‘after jumping from a building’

A former Swiss international footballer has been found dead after he allegedly jumped from a building in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Karim Gazzetta, 27, was found lifeless in front of his home in the city of Mostar, 45 miles south of the capital Sarajevo, on Monday morning, November 21.

Police are investigating but Bosnian media report that Gazzetta – who was playing for local team Zrinjski at the time – had killed himself by jumping from the building.

Gazzetta, an attacking midfielder, was once considered a young talent of Swiss football having been capped four times for the under-20 national team in 2015.

He came through the academy of Servette FC – one of the country’s most successful teams – and spent several spells on loan before moving to Stade Lausanne-Ouchy. He then went to Neuchâtel Xamax.

Gazzetta later joined Zrinjski over the summer while suffering from problems that kept him off the field.

He recovered but made just two appearances before…