Gunmen abduct muslim cleric and his son in Kwara, demand N100m ransom

An Islamic cleric identified as Alfa Sofiu Amolege and his two sons have been ducted by suspected kidnappers at Oko- Olowo, a suburb of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on Saturday, November 19.

According to residents, the trio were attacked at their private residence in Oko-Olowo along Ilorin- Jebba expressway after the suspected kidnappers had removed the burglary of a window in the building.

An attempt by Fasansi to escape was met with stiff resistance from the kidnappers who reportedly rained bullets on him and also matcheted him. He was however dumped in the bush by the kidnappers who thought he was dead. He was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital where he is receiving treatment.

The kidnappers have reportedly demanded a ransom of N100 million.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman of Kwara State Police Command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, said two suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident.