Ondo hairstylist attempts suicide after being jilted by her boyfriend

A 23-year-old hairstylist identified as Motunrayo Balogun has attempted suicide after she was dumped by her boyfriend who resides around Ijapo Estate in Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo state.

According to Ondo State Government owned Newspaper, Hope Newspaper, Motunrayo consumed a poisonous substance suspected to be snipper but was rushed to a nearby hospital by her mother, where she was revived.

Sources said Moruntayo took the decision to end her life after the boyfriend told her he was no longer interested in the relationship.

A source said it was her mother who found her lying on the floor unconscious with an empty bottle of poison in her hands.

A friend of Motunrayo, who pleaded anonymity, said she withdrew to her shell and turned into an introvert.

“I don’t understand why she did such a thing to herself. The man does not give her breathing space. He is always monitoring her movement and everything she does. Yet, he doesn’t have regard…