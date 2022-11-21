Parents should be very concerned about their children using TikTok, Trump was right about banning it

Democratic party senator, Mark Warner, has criticized China-owned videosharing app, TikTok, saying former US President Donald Trump “was right” to go after the company.

Warner made the comments during an appearance on Fox News Sunday, November 20, telling host Shannon Bream that the app represents a major threat to Americans’ privacy. He also warned parents against allowing their children to download the app on their phones.

“Well, I think Donald Trump was right. I mean, TikTok is an enormous threat,” Warner told Bream. “So if you’re a parent, and you’ve got a kid on tik tok, I would be very, very concerned. All of that data that your child is inputting and receiving is being stored somewhere in Beijing.”

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr called on regulators to ban the app in the U.S., and FBI Director Christopher Wray warned that it contributes to China’s status at the number one theft of U.S. data in the world.

“China’s vast hacking program is the world’s largest,…