Twitter unblocks Kanye West’s account after it was locked following antisemitic posts

By
Headliners
-
1


Twitter unblocks Kanye West

Kanye West is back on Twitter after his account was locked following a series of antisemitic posts.

On November 20, Sunday night, Ye posted a tweet to see if his account was working. “Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked,” he wrote.

Twitter unblocks Kanye West

 

It comes after West vowed to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

The rapper has repeatedly denied that his comments were racist, including saying that he doesn’t believe in the term “anti-semitism” because it’s “not factual”. However, he later offered some sort of apology in an interview with Piers Morgan, saying: “I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the ‘death con’… I feel like I caused hurt and confusion”.



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR