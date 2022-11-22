18-year-old Nigerian basketball star dies of heart attack

18-year-old Nigerian professional basketball player, Seyi Awogbemi Sodiq, has died after suffering a heart attack.

Sodiq, who played for the Alba Fehérvár men’s basketball team, died in Abuja on Saturday morning, November 19, 2022, a week to his 19th birthday.

The memorial on the club’s website recalls that the basketball player arrived in Hungary at the age of 13 and stood out from the local field with his excellent performances in the junior championships. At the age of 16, he made his debut for the Székesfehérvár-based club’s adult team.

According to Hungary Today, Sodiq was diagnosed with a serious illness last autumn and after much deliberation, on the advice of his parents, he decided not to undergo surgery in Hungary, returning to Abuja in February.

He was treated at home with traditional methods and then resumed basketball a few months ago, training with his former team in Abuja and working on his comeback. His plan was to return to Hungary…