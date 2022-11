Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku’s photo is missing on the branded vehicles which Benue state chapter of the opposition party released.

Recall that Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state had threatened not to support Atiku in his presidential campaign.

The Nation reported that over 30 buses without Atiku’s photo were unveiled and distributed to PDP campaign coordinators across the 23 Local Government Areas of Benue state.