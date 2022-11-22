



A Nigerian lady who gave her name as Chisom has taken to social media to celebrate herself as she graduated with a 3rd class from the Nnamdi Azikiwe University UNIZIK. In the video, Chisom asked anyone who thinks it's easy to graduate with such a degree to try it out. Watch the video below… View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post Do it if it is easy – Lady celebrates as she graduates with a 3rd class from UNIZIK (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji