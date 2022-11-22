I only dated Kanye West to ‘get him off’ Kim Kardashian’s back

Actress Julia Fox has claimed that she only dated controversial rapper Kanye West earlier this year to keep him away from Kim Kardashian amid their contentious divorce.

Fox made the claim in a video she shared on TikTok on Monday, November 21, in response to being accused of “dating a famously violent misogynist and anti-Semite.”

She said;

“I had this thought, and I was like, ‘Oh my God. Maybe I can get him off of Kim’s case. “Like, ‘Maybe I can distract him, like, just get him to like me. And I knew if anyone can do it, it’s me, because when I set my mind to something, I do it.”

Fox also revealed that she is a longtime fan of the reality star and sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian.

She added;