Lionel Messi admits Argentina have ‘no excuses’ after their 36-game unbeaten run came to an end following 2

Lionel Messi has admitted that Argentina have ‘no excuses’ after their 36-game unbeaten run came to an end following a 2 – 1 defeat to Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia came from behind to claim a famous 2-1 victory over the South American nation who have been widely regarded as one of the strong favorites to lift the trophy in Qatar next month.

After the game, a stunned Messi said that it’s a hard blow for everyone, as per Argentina’s official Twitter account.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar said: ‘We knew that (Saudi) Arabia is a team with good players, that moves the ball well and that advances the line a lot. We work on it, but we speed up a bit.

‘There are no excuses. We are going to be more united than ever. This group is strong and they have shown it.

‘It is a situation that we did not have to go through in a long time. Now we have to show that this is a real group.

‘It’s a very hard blow for everyone, we didn’t expect to start like this. Things happen…