Photos of Italian town paying $25,000 to anyone willing to move there

A town in Italy is offering a £25,000 payout to people willing to buy a house and move there.

The ancient town of Presicce in the Puglia region says it will pay people to live there in the hope that new life will be breathed into its dwindling community, which is filled with dilapidated homes.

Presicce is just a 15-minute drive from the pristine beaches of Italy’s south-east shoreline, including Santa Maria di Leuca. Presicce is hundreds of years old and used to be known as the ‘city of green gold’ due to its expansive olive industry

To qualify for the cash incentive, one must purchase a house in the village built before 1991, with details available on the local government’s website. The lowest-priced homes there are small apartments in need of repair.

It’s not the first time that Italian government officials will splash the cash to rejuvenate rural areas across the country.

The ancient town of Presicce has a post office, supermarkets and a bank. The cinema has…