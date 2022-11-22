Police arrest four suspected armed robbers in Edo

Edo State Police Command has arrested four armed robbery suspects in South Ibie, Agbede, the Etsako West Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, November 21, 2022, said the suspects were arrested at their residence behind Wonder City, in South Ibie, Etsako West Local Government Area.

“Edo Police Command, on Sunday, November 20, 2022, arrested four suspects over armed robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm, one cut-to-size locally made pistol, 10 android phones and a motorcycle with Reg.No GDE 222-VC,” the statement read.

“The arrested suspects are Umar Sanusi (28 years), Saviour Sunday (23 years), Edeh Samuel (18 years) and Ede Monday (23 years). They all reside behind Wonder City, South Ibie, Edo State

“The arrest was made possible following a well-laid ambush by the Divisional Police Officer, Agbede and his men alongside the local Vigilante which resulted in the…