Sophia Momodu has apologised for a post shared via her daughter, Imade Adeleke’s Instagram account to wish Davido a happy birthday.

The post shared via Imade’s account was a photo of Davido and three of his kids — Imade, Hailey, and Ifeanyi, who, sadly, drowned less than a month ago.

Sophia has now released a post a day later, apologising.

She said that she understands some might consider the post insensitive but insists that was not her intention.