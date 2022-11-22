Supermodel Kendall Jenner and NBA player Devin Booker quietly split following a two year on-off romance

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have quietly split following a two-year on-off romance.

The supermodel, 27, and basketball player, 26, parted ways amicably last month with ‘love and respect for one another, but have decided to focus on their demanding careers, reports People.

A source said: ‘Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they’ve decided to make that a priority,”

‘They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best.’

The source added the decision to split was mutual and the exes do plan to stay in touch.

Kendall and Devin recently split earlier this year in June, but quickly rekindled their relationship in August.

The pair were first linked and seen together in May 2018 but kept things casual. Two years later, the pair started seeing each other on a romantic level.

The news comes days after Kendall was seen having a great night at ex-boyfriend, Harry Styles’ concert at LA’s Kia Forum last…