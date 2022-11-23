Court remands medical doctor in prison custody

Justice P. Ayua of the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, has ordered a medical doctor, Okeogene Rawlings Godwin who is standing trial for allegedly obtaining money by false pretense contrary to Section 1 (1) (a) be remanded in the Port Harcourt Correctional Service.
He was remanded after pleading “not guilty” to a five-count charge preferred against him and his Company, Rhurrs Limited, upon being arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, Port Harcourt Zonal Command on Monday November 21, 2022.
One of the Count Charge reads:
”That you Dr. Okeogene Rawlings Godwin and Rhurrs Limited on or about 30th of July, 2019 at Port Harcourt, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, with intent to defraud did obtained the sum of Eight Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira (?8,500,000.00), from Dr. Igwe Etomchi Chimdi and 13 others on the premise that you will pay them 35% for 35 days returns on the investment, a pretext you…
