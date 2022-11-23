Court remands medical doctor in prison custody

Justice P. Ayua of the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, has ordered a medical doctor, Okeogene Rawlings Godwin who is standing trial for allegedly obtaining money by false pretense contrary to Section 1 (1) (a) be remanded in the Port Harcourt Correctional Service.

He was remanded after pleading “not guilty” to a five-count charge preferred against him and his Company, Rhurrs Limited, upon being arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, Port Harcourt Zonal Command on Monday November 21, 2022.

One of the Count Charge reads: