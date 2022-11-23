Cristiano Ronaldo is hit with a £50,000 fine and a two-match ban after he smashed a fan’s phone following Man United’s defeat against Everton in April

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been hit with a £50,000 fine and a two-match ban by the FA after smashing a fan’s phone earlier this year.

Back in April, Ronaldo appeared to slap the hand of Jacob Harding as he stormed down the tunnel, damaging the boy’s phone just after Manchester United’s defeat to Everton at Goodison Park.

Following his actions, Ronaldo posted an apology to his Instagram page.

‘It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing,’ he wrote.

‘Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.

‘I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship.’

The 37-year-old was interviewed by police in relation to alleged assault and criminal damage and received a caution for his behaviour.

Ronaldo also…