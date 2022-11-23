Reps approve bill to establish almajiri education commission

A bill seeking to establish a ‘National Commission for Almajiri Education and Out-of-School Children’, has been approved by the House of Representatives.

A lawmaker from Sokoto State, Shehu Kakale, and 18 others sponsored the bill titled ‘A Bill for an Act to Establish National Commission for Almajiri Education and out of School Children to Provide for a Multimodal System of Education to tackle the Menace of Illiteracy, Develop Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Programmes, Prevent Youth Poverty, Delinquency and Destitution in Nigeria; and for Related Matters.’

The bill passed its second reading, hours after former President Olusegun Obasanjo warned that the over 20 million out-of-school children in Nigeria, which constitute almost 10 per cent of global statistics, are potential terrorists.