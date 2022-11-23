”Tope Peter Obi’ bags one year jail term for possession of fraudulent documents

Justice O.A. Okunuga of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja, on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, convicted and sentenced one Tope Peter Obi to one-year imprisonment for possession of fraudulent documents.

A statement released by the EFCC says the convict was arraigned by the Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on a one-count charge bordering on possession of fraudulent documents, an offence contrary to Section 318 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011.

The count reads;

“That you, Tope Peter Obi, sometime on the 8th day of July, 2022 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, had in your possession documents wherein you fraudulently represented yourself as Chris Lane, an American to one Hewitt, a representation of which from the circumstance of this case you knew or reasonably ought to know to be false.”

He pleaded “guilty” to the one-count charge.

In view of his plea, the prosecuting counsel, G.C. Akaogu,…