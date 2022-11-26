Cristiano Ronaldo ‘takes his Portugal team-mates out for dinner in Qatar and foots the bill’

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly took his Portugal team-mates out for dinner at the World Cup in Qatar following their win against Ghana

Ronaldo scored from the penalty spot in Portugal’s opening 3-2 victory over Ghana in his first match since his exit from Old Trafford.

The Portuguese squad spent quality time together by going for dinner after Fernando Santos gave them a break away from training. Only Jose Sa, Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva were missing after they went to spend time with their loved ones.

According to El Espanol, Ronaldo took his team-mates out for dinner at the recently opened Tatel de Doha restaurant on Al Maha Island – which the 37-year-old star has links with. He also reportedly picked up the tab.

The Tatel de Doha belongs to Mabel Hospitality, which has Ronaldo and tennis legend, Rafael Nadal, among others as partners of the company.

They were out until 11.30pm before the national team picked up the players on their own bus.