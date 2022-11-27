   Oyo police denies assassination attempt on Peter Obi

The Oyo State police command has dismissed claims of an assassination attempt on the presidential candidate of the Labour Party and former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi during his presidential rally at the Lekan Salami, Adamasingba Stadium last week.

Recall that a man was caught with a dagger at the rally which took place on November 23.

However, in a statement released, the spokesperson of the state police command, Adewale Osifeso, said it was true that one Lateef Wasiu was arrested by police officers stationed at the venue for being in possession of a concealed weapon, a double-faced jack-knife placed on the inside of his suit in violation of the 2022 Electoral Act and other guiding regulations but it was not for any assassination.

Reiterating that there was no assassination attempt on the life of Mr Obi contrary to widespread, Osifeso warned the people against fake news that could threaten the peace of the state.

While the state police command…