20-year-old housewife arrested for allegedly killing her co-wife with pestle in Bauchi





The police in Bauchi state have arrested a 20-year-old woman identified as Maryam Ibrahim for allegedly killing her co-wife, Hafsat Ibrahim, at Gar Village in Pali Ward in Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State on November 22.

In a statement released, the spokesperson of the state police command, Ahmed Walil, said that the husband of the suspect reported the incident to the police.

“On the 22nd November 2022 at about 6.00pm, one Ibrahim Sambo, male (40) of Gar village Pali ward, Alkaleri LGA, came to Maina-maji Divisional Police Headquarters and reported that on the same date at about 12.00am, his second wife Maryam Ibrahim, (20) of the same address armed with a pestle entered into his first wife room, Hafsat Ibrahim (32), of the same address and hit her with the pestle on the head. As a result, the victim sustained a serious degree of injury and was evacuated to a primary health care center in Gar village where she was certified dead by the medical doctor. Upon…





Source: Linda Ikeji