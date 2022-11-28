PVCs and other items destroyed as fire guts INEC office in Ebonyi (photos)

Several Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) and other items were destroyed after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State was gutted by fire today November 27.

A statement released by INEC’s National Commissioner & Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said the fire incident occurred around 10.00 am when some unidentified persons set the entire building ablaze.

“Although no casualties resulted from the attack, the main building and all the movable and immovable items inside it were destroyed. These include 340 ballot boxes, 130 voting cubicles, 14 electric power generators, large water storage tanks, assorted office furniture and fixtures, and yet-to-be-determined quantities of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs).”he said

Okoye stated that security agencies have been informed about the most recent incident and that an investigation has started.