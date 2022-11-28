Russia postpones nuclear arms control talks with US

The US says it blames Russia for postponing meetings to discuss nuclear arms agreement between the two countries that were scheduled to begin in Egypt on Tuesday, November 29 with a State Department spokesperson saying the decision was made “unilaterally” by Russia.

The New START Treaty puts limits on the number of deployed intercontinental-range nuclear weapons that both the US and Russia can have. Under the treaty, Washington and Moscow conduct inspections of each other’s weapons sites, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, inspections have been halted since 2020.

“The United States and the Russian Federation were set to convene a meeting of the New START Treaty’s Bilateral Consultative Commission (BCC) in Cairo, Egypt, to discuss New START Treaty implementation on Tuesday, November 29. The Russian side informed the United States that Russia has unilaterally postponed the meeting and stated that it would propose new dates,” the spokesperson said.

The US “is ready…