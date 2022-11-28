”She thought the kids were devils”

Heartbroken relatives of the 11-month and 3-year-old boys found fatally stabbed in an overflowing bathtub say their mother, suspected of killing them, is obsessed with ‘demons’.

Octavius and his 3-year-old sibling, Daishawn Fleming, were found repeatedly stabbed in the neck and torso Saturday night, November 26 in a family shelter on Echo Place near the Grand Concourse in Mount Hope, Brooklyn, New York, police sources said.

Police believe the boys’ mother, Dimone “Brenda” Fleming, stabbed them to death, though an autopsy will determine if the children died of their wounds or from drowning. Fleming, 22, is undergoing psychiatric care and has not yet been charged.

“They were beautiful children, and they did not deserve to die. It’s simple as that,” Beverly Hill, the paternal grandmother of 11-month-old victim Octavius Canada told the Daily News.

“They were beautiful, and they had no reason to die.”

Octavius’ father, Columbus Canada, 31, told…