FIFA lifts ban on Kenyan federation after nine months

A ban FIFA placed on Football Kenyan Federation (FKF) over government’s interference has been lifted.
FIFA’s Secretary General, Fatma Samoura who announced that the ban has been lifted, said the decision was taken after Kenya’s Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba reinstated FKF Executive Committee.
Representatives from both FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) are expected to meet CS Namwamba in Nairobi soon.
The statement read;
“The bureau of the Council decided on November 25 to lift the suspension of the FKF with immediate effect.
“Upon lifting the suspension, a FIFA-CAF mission will be deployed to Nairobi in order to define the next steps for the FKF and to meet with the newly appointed Cabinet Secretary for Sports.
