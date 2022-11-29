Kim Kardashian told her home looks ‘depressing’ and ‘cold’ after she shared new photos

Kim Kardashian shared new photos showing the interior of her home but fans were not impressed.

The reality star’s home features furniture in neutral colours matching the walls.

“Things at home that make me happy,” she captioned the photos.

However, her followers said looking at the pictures of her house made them sad.

Many fans told her he house looks like a sad place, some said it looks like a psyche ward, others accused her of posting to distract people from the backlash she received for not boycotting Balenciaga after the brand was accused of sexualising children.

